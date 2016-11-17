Hole-in-one for Finlay

ACE: Finlay McKechnie still can’t believe it. Times photo Wayne Martin.



Finlay McKechnie chose a six iron for Whitford Golf Club’s 11th hole, a par three.



Playing in the junior club day competition on Sunday October 30, the 11-year-old from Howick teed up and struck the ball, opting for a draw (right to left).



The ball needed to travel about 140 metres to the hole and Finlay had struck it well.



It was looking good. It landed short, just in front of the green.



It bounced, and then rolled. It rolled one, two, three and then four metres.



It rolled into the hole.



Hole-in-one.



Andrew McKechnie, who was his son’s caddy for the competition and was standing behind him on the tee box at the time, said Finlay’s initial reaction was one of “disbelief”.

Finlay McKechnie leaps with joy. Times photo Wayne Martin.

He turned around with his hands in the air and with a big grin on his face said to himself: “Yes, finally done it.”



Finlay then turned to his caddy: “Beat that, dad.”



Mr McKechnie said his son looked “chuffed” with the achievement.



He has come pretty close to getting a hole-in-one before.



A month ago Finlay’s ball sneaked past the ninth hole at Whitford Golf Club, where he is a member, “by a whisker”.



Mr McKechnie said Finlay has been swinging a club since he was three but has only been playing seriously for about three years.



The Year 7 student at Sancta Maria College now plays off a 17 handicap.



He absolutely loves the game.



“He regularly plays in age group tournaments well above his age group, which is generally an under 14 division,” Mr McKechnie said.



Finlay recently played in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty age group championships as well as the North Island age group championships.



He has been picked for the Auckland Golf junior development squad.



“Between Auckland Golf and his coach Stuart Thompson, they are ensuring that he is getting the right development and coaching,” Mr McKechnie said.



“At such a young age, the future looks very promising for him.”



Finlay said he wants to represent his province and country and one day turn professional.