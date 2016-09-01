Heartbreak for Hornets OAR in final

The U85kg side fell one point short on Sunday against Hibiscus Coast. Times photos Wayne Martin.



The Howick Hornets Open Age Restricted (OAR) side suffered a devastatingly close loss at the weekend, falling one point short in what was a dramatic championship final.



The U85kg side came up against Hibiscus Coast at Thompson Park in Mt Wellington on Sunday and limped away with an 18-19 defeat, despite a courageous comeback.



Hornets OAR coach Kris Craft said his team started well, getting early points on the board and “working the grind with great completed sets and also great field position”.



But after the first try, Hibiscus Coast kicked off and kept the Hornets down in their own half, making the most of favourable wind and field conditions.



“They had us on the back foot for most of the first half as I think the players were feeling the impact of defending for most of the starting 40 minutes,” Craft said.



“As soon as half time came around I just said to the players, we now have the favouring conditions so let’s try focus on the game plan, retain possession of the ball and kick to the corners with a solid defence.”



It was 12-6 to Hibiscus Coast at half time and after the break they scored again, increasing their lead to 18-6.

But the Hornets boys didn’t give up. They scored twice to tie the game up.



With time running out, Hibiscus Coast kicked a drop goal to nudge ahead, 19-18.



In the final two minutes, the Hornets advanced 70m down the field and were stopped 20m short of the try line. Their last ditch effort – an attempted drop goal – failed, just shaving the post.

Craft gave full credit to both teams. His last words of the season were for his boys, however.



“I’m so proud and privileged to have coached all the players as it’s been such a great season with some great times,” he said.



“We all have grown such great respect for each other that has formed a great friendship with each other that we will now have forever.”



The Hornets OAR team will travel to Sydney for a five-day tour this month.