Great day for sailors in Howick

WINNER: Howick’s Blake Hinsley, who was racing his Optimist 3996 “Front Runner”. Photos supplied.



There were perfect weather conditions out on the water for the Howick Sailing Club at the weekend.



The club hosted the Auckland Junior Winter Sprint Series on Saturday, with about 50 young sailors competing in the regatta.



Winds stayed between 10-15 knots, which allowed four tightly-contested races to be completed.



Many of the junior sailors were from the wider Auckland area, but some had travelled from as far away as the Bay of Islands and Tauranga.



Blake Hinsley, from Howick, won all four races in the Optimist Green fleet division in his Optimist 3996 “Front Runner”.



The 12-year-old, who attends Somerville Intermediate, will be representing his school in sailing at the upcoming AIMS Games in Tauranga.



Meanwhile, Tauranga’s James Barnett won the Optimist Open fleet division on Saturday, Tim Roper from the Royal Akarana Yacht Club took out the P-Class division, and Sean Herbert from Torbay won the Starling fleet division.