Gold for Connor in Switzerland

Connor Brown. Photo supplied.



Local cyclist Connor Brown has won gold at the 2016 Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Switzerland, smashing a world record in the process.



The 18-year-old was part of the four-person New Zealand team that competed in the U19 Men’s Team Pursuit at the World Champs last month.



The race is 4km with a team on each side of the track.



Connor, a student at Saint Kentigern College, qualified for the New Zealand Junior Men’s Endurance Squad and the World Championships after a string of consistent results at the Oceania Championships and the New Zealand National Championships.



He said the build up for the World Championships was a long one and started with just over a week of racing in Australia, countless hours of training at the Avantidrome in Cambridge, and finally travelling to Switzerland 10 days before competition to get used to the climate and unusual 200m track.



This preparation was all worth it when New Zealand took to the track in Aigle, Switzerland and qualified fastest, putting them up against Australia in the quarter-finals.



The Kiwis blew away their trans-Tasman rivals, lapping them and winning by such a large margin that they automatically qualified for the finals.



This meant they faced Denmark in the gold medal race and the Danes had been consistently fast. But not quick enough.



“The Danes went out fast and were ahead at the 1km mark but we stuck to our plan and by the second kilometre we were ahead and just pulled away to win the race and break the record by over a second,” Connor said.



New Zealand crossed the finish line in 4:01.409 – beating the previous world record of 4.02.632, set by Australia in Moscow in 2011.



Connor said it was “absolutely amazing” to represent New Zealand at the World Championships.



“Ever since I started cycling I dreamt that one day I would be able to race in this event.



“I remember getting my first track bike from the Manukau Velodrome on loan for a season as a 14-year-old and dreaming that maybe I could get a jersey with a fern on it.”



He said he was extremely nervous before the race with an expectation to perform hanging over him.



“But I tried to remain focused on each step of the race,” Connor said. “I focused on having a good start then recovering in the wheels and delivering my teammates on pace.”



He said the New Zealand supporters in the stands were “fantastic”.



“They all had supporters shirts on, flags waving and screaming for us down the back straight.



“It was truly wonderful to deliver that result for them after all they, as mostly parents and family, had sacrificed for us.”



After the competition was over, Connor had a chance to ride some Swiss mountains – another highlight of the trip for him.



“We just don’t get that type of mountain climbing opportunity in Auckland,” he said.



The year 13 student is now focusing on his school work and catching up before final exams.



“But next year I will be racing for Team Skoda and I will be focusing on doing the big road events like The Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge and the Elite Road Nationals.”



He has been with Skoda Racing since he was 14.



“They have had a very positive effect on my development as a rider and have always been very supportive celebrating my successes whether on the road or the track,” he said.



Connor also races for his Counties Manukau club and Saint Kentigern College – both of which have great cycling programmes, he said.



He said he would not have achieved any success without all of the parents and teachers that volunteer to coach and “stand in the rain like human road cones every weekend”.



Connor also credited the guidance of the Auckland Track Cycling Club and its volunteers for his success.