Goddard makes Blackjacks squad

Selina Goddard, the current NZ women's singles champion, has been named in the national bowls squad. Photo supplied.

Local bowls star Selina Goddard has been named in the Blackjacks squad.

Goddard, 22, this month won the Women’s Singles title at the National Open Bowls Championships New Plymouth.

The former Howick College student, who plays for Carlton-Cornwall in Epsom, collected her second career national title with that win in the women’s singles. She automatically gains entry into the World Singles Champion of Champions.

Goddard represented the Blackjacks at the 2012 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Her first national win was the National Fours in 2014.

Meanwhile the Blackjacks squad was this week named by the new Bowls New Zealand selection panel of Sharon Sims (convenor) and Peter Belliss.

With the departure of long term coach Dave Edwards post the very successful recent World Championships in Christchurch, a new 15-person squad was announced that will remain in place until the end of June 2018. Included in this period will be several events including two Trans-Tasman test series and the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

“Given that every one of the team medalled at World Bowls 2016 and we have five current World Champions, the selectors felt it appropriate to largely retain the existing squad,” said Sims.

Tony Grantham (North Harbour) and Paul Girdler (Dunedin) have been added to the men’s team while Goddard (Carlton-Cornwall club, Epsom), Tayla Bruce (Canterbury) and Mandy Boyd (Canterbury) join the women.

Grantham and Girdler are both experienced international players and if needed can between them fill any position within the combinations selected to play.

Goddard, Bruce and Mandy Boyd are also all capped Blackjacks. Goddard is fresh from winning the singles title at the recent Heartland Bank National Open Championships while Bruce was a member and lead of the champion fours team at the same event.

Having missed the World Championships for personal reasons Boyd

re-joins her sister Angela in the squad. She brings with her vast experience at skip in both the fours and triples and form that has led to numerous National titles and a bronze medal (with Goddard, Amy McIlroy and Smith) at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

“While this is our current squad for the upcoming camps and events, the door is far from shut,” Sims said.

“We saw some performances at the recent Heartland Bank Open in New Plymouth that shows there are several players knocking at that door and if their form continues to demand selection then changes will be made.

“As a team, we had a great World Championships but there is still room for improvement. Beating the Australians on their own greens will be tough.

“We did it here so we know it can be done, now with some slight changes and improvements we can do it there too.”

The full Blackjacks squad is:

Women

• Jo Edwards

• Val Smith

• Kirsten Edwards

• Katelyn Inch

• Angela Boyd

• Selina Goddard

• Tayla Bruce

• Mandy Boyd

Men

• Shannon McIlroy

• Ali Forsyth

• Blake Signal

• Mike Kernaghan

• Mike Nagy

• Tony Grantham

• Paul Girdler