Frustrating and fantastic - top finishers describe mixed race

A total of 141 boats started Friday’s PIC Coastal Classic Auckland to Russell yacht race, in conditions described as any sailor's dream. Photos Ivor Wilkins, PIC Coastal Classic .

"A terrible race" was the verdict from some of the first boats to arrive into Russell at the finish line of the PIC Insurance Brokers Coastal Classic.



Not because they didn't get fantastic conditions for nearly all of the race. But because for the first two hours the race was so good, they thought they were going to have a good chance of shaving at least a little time off the race record.



A total of 141 boats started Friday’s PIC Coastal Classic Auckland to Russell yacht race, in conditions described as any sailor's dream.



With the wind coming from the south-west, and with just the right amount to make it great fun, the PIC Coastal Classic yacht race got underway in Auckland with crowds out at the usual vantage points like Devonport Wharf and North Head.

Frank Racing's skipper Simon Hull said that they were on track for a record time for the first third of the race. But over time the strength went out of the wind and when it turned unexpectedly went north, and very light, on the approach to Cape Brett.

"That's sailing," he said, of the result which remained his sixth Coastal Classic win in seven years. Frank Sailing had a sensational upwind leg between Cape Brett and Russell, reaching speeds of well over 25 knots, to finish at 1724hrs.



Taeping, which finished at 1907hrs in second place, used a special upwind sail to get out of the predicament at Cape Brett - followed by an uncomfortable, wet finish between Cape Brett and Russell township. While frustrating, they enjoyed the tactical challenge, and Skipper Greg Roake pronounced himself very pleased with the end result.



Slime, a 13.2m catamaran designed Malcolm Tennant catamaran first took line honours in the race in 2002, was the third boat to cross the finish line, at 1918hrs, a finish time that was within four minutes of its finish time 14 years ago, with the same skipper.



Kotuku and Sundreamer were the fourth and fifth multihulls home.



The first of the big monohulls was Harry Dodson's Transpac 52, Mayhem, which finished at 2026hrs. Viento II crossed the line just two minutes later after a very close race, and Awen, the Open 60, at 2041hrs.



Ten boats had finished before 2100hrs, with half of the fleet through Cape Brett, meaning that the picturesque anchorage outside of Russell filled up overnight. The tail enders were at Tutukaka. The smallest entrant, Spank, at 7.7m, was at Whangaruru and sailing at 8.5knots according to its PredictWind tracker.



The entries included one all female crew, seven solo entrants – including two from Pine Harbour Cruising Club, and five boats with just two crew.



Considered one of the world’s most famous yacht races, the Coastal traditionally attracts the very best of New Zealand yachting to race alongside a colourful fleet of boats of all shapes, sizes and abilities.

The event is organised by the New Zealand Multihull Yacht Club and is traditionally a battle between single hulled boats 'monohulls' and double or triple hulled yachts 'multihulls' .

There were 16 divisions in total and with a great range of boats on the start line with results calculated both by finishing order, and by handicap.

The details:

When: The race started off Devonport Wharf in Auckland at 9.30am on Friday October 21 and finished off Russell Wharf in the Bay of Islands

Distance: 119 nautical miles

Results for local yachtsmen:

The first figure denotes overall placing. The boat’s name follows, then the skipper. Clubs included Bucklands Beach Yacht Club (BBYC), Maraetai Beach Boat Club MBBC) and Pine Harbour Cruising Club (PHCC). The time references refer to the finish time and then the elapsed time. The final categories denote the race class and the boat’s design.

32. PRETTY BOY FLOYD, Geoff Martlew, BBYC, 22:13:53, 12:13:53, D1b, Ross 12

36. BULLRUSH, Anthony Robinson, BBYC, 22:38:49, 12:38:49, D1b, Elliott

65. JJ, Mike Phear, MBBC, 01:00:22:01, 14:22:01, D1b, Elliot 16.5

96. GOOD CHANSE, John Truscott, BBYC, 01:01:22:24, 15:52:24, D8, Hanse 415

99. GOLDEN POND, Kevin Stone, PHCC, 01:01:39:45, 16:09:45, D8, Hanse 400e

103. RAWHIDE, Craig Anderson, PHCC, 01:01:46:57, 16:16:57, D5, Farr 1020

104. NIJINSKY, Des Davis, BBYC, 01:01:47:30, 16:17:30, D5, Young 88

108. ZEN, Steve Newcombe, PHCC, 01:01:55:33, 16:25:33, D3, Titan 36

115. FLASH GORDON, James Corbett, BBYC, 01:02:09:39, 16:39:39, D5, Young 88