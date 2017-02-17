Fox uses Tiger’s former caddy

Rio Olympian Ryan Fox. Photo supplied.



Rio Olympian Ryan Fox – from Beachlands – will have the world’s most successful caddy, Kiwi Steve Williams, on his bag for next month’s 93rd ISPS Handa New Zealand Open, iseekgolf.com has reported.



“What’s more, he will have some sporting power alongside him, with his father and All Blacks legend, Grant Fox paired for the Pro-Am competition which is part of the Open at Millbrook Resort and The Hills in Queenstown on March 9-12,” the site said.



The Kiwi has a fulltime caddy for his foray on to the European Tour this year who was not travelling to New Zealand after two upcoming tournaments in his native South Africa, instead linking up when Fox returns to their European base.



Fox is excited about having Williams on his bag.



“Steve is the best caddy in the world having worked with greats like Greg Norman, he was 10 years with Tiger Woods and then with Adam Scott and got him to world number one,” Fox told iseekgolf.com.