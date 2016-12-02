Local Directory
Fox sits 3rd equal at Aussie PGA
Beachlands golfer Ryan Fox is two off the lead at the Aussie PGA after day two.
He finished round two of the $1.5 million dollar Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast with a 3-under 69 to put him at 8- under for third equal with local favourite Adam Scott who finished in a flurry to get to 8-under, two shots off the lead with Fox.
The current leaders are Ashley Hall and Andrew Dodt on 10-under.
Today’s effort backs up a great opening effort by Fox, 29, yesterday. He was two shots behind clubhouse leader Dodt after making an impressive 5-under 67 at Royal Pines.
Fox, playing his first event as a full member of the European Tour, only a fortnight ago finished tied for fourth at the Australian Open in Sydney.
Fox’s countryman Danny Lee, of Rotorua, sits tied for 18th on 3-under after two rounds.