Fox sits 3rd equal at Aussie PGA

Beachlands golfer Ryan Fox is two off the lead at the Aussie PGA after day two.

He finished round two of the $1.5 million dollar Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast with a 3-under 69 to put him at 8- under for third equal with local favourite Adam Scott who finished in a flurry to get to 8-under, two shots off the lead with Fox.

The current leaders are Ashley Hall and Andrew Dodt on 10-under.

Today’s effort backs up a great opening effort by Fox, 29, yesterday. He was two shots behind clubhouse leader Dodt after making an impressive 5-under 67 at Royal Pines.

Fox, playing his first event as a full member of the European Tour, only a fortnight ago finished tied for fourth at the Australian Open in Sydney.

Fox’s countryman Danny Lee, of Rotorua, sits tied for 18th on 3-under after two rounds.