Fox remains in top 10 after 3rd round

Local golfer Ryan Fox remains in the top 10 after the third round of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast.
Fox, from Beachlands, finished with a 1 over par 73 today to fall to 6th spot on the leaderbaord putting him on 7-under 209, 7 shots behind leader Andrew Dodt who shot a 70 today for a total after three rounds of 202.
Fox finished round two yesterday of the $1.5 million championship with a 3-under 69 to put him at 8-under for a third equal spot with local favourite Adam Scott.
Danny Lee, from Rotorua, is currently tied for 34th after shooting a 3-over 75 today for a score after three rounds of 2-under, 214.