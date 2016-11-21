Local Directory Trade Tested 38 Airpark Drive Auckland 0800 800 880

Fox fourth equal at Aussie Open Local golfer Ryan Fox finished fourth equal at the Aussie Open and came within a whisker of winning an invitation to the British Open next year.

Beachlands golfer Ryan Fox has finished tied for fourth at the Australian Open in Sydney.

Fox, the son of All Black great and selector Grant Fox, began the final round yesterday in a tie for second, two shots back from leader Geoff Ogilvy.

Playing with world No 5 Jordan Spieth at the Royal Sydney Golf Club, Fox finished with a one-under 71 on the final day leaving him 10-under for the tournament and tied for fourth with four others.

Spieth joined Australians Ashley Hall and Cameron Smith tied for the lead at 12-under, then went on to win the event on the first playoff hole, Stuff reported.

The top three finishers received an invitation to next year's British Open, but as Spieth is already exempt, his passed down to Australian Aaron Baddeley who finished on the same score as Fox.

Fox narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 18th which would have meant he finished alone in fourth, and thus received that invite instead, media reported.

Fox told the Times he was extremely happy with the week. "To contend in that kind of company on Sunday afternoon was a great experience," he said.