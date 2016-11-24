Fox & Lee playing for Kaikoura earthquake at World Cup

Ryan Fox and Danny Lee have also donated a signed World Cup of Golf hat for one lucky donor who has also supported the cause. Photo supplied.



Beachlands golfer Ryan Fox and countryman Danny Lee have made a bold statement in support of Kaikoura and will donate $500 for every team birdie made at the World Cup of Golf this week.

With the recent earthquakes in Kaikoura, firstly it was New Zealand Golf Clubs but now the country’s best players have also pledged their support to raise money for those affected by the disaster.



Fox and Lee have also donated a signed World Cup of Golf hat for one lucky donor who has also supported the cause.



Fox last weekend was sitting second in the Australia Open going into the final day and ended up tied for fourth equal.

In this form of the game, birdies are a regular occurrence with players entering the team event with an aggressive mind set.



The four rounds include best ball and alternate shot, which can produce very low scores and the two could be expected to make plenty of birdies which will go a long way towards the fundraising efforts.

The recent earthquakes and adverse weather conditions have left devastating disruption in the Canterbury, Tasman and Wellington regions.



These areas need the support of local, national and international communities to help get them back on their feet again, and this is where they need support from all.

The New Zealand golfing community is running a donation drive through a Givealittle page which has made a remarkable start, already raising $10,000 in just 48 hours.



The money raised is from everyone involved in golf and will be directly donated to the Red Cross Relief Fund.

With the great support already shown from the golfing community, New Zealand Golf will be offering the chance to claim double passes to both the Men’s and Women’s Open next year to give back to the generous donors.

Please visit New Zealand Golfers’ Givealitte page to help all those affected in the recent earthquake.