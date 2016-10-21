Four HPCC players in Aces squad for opening game

Grobbelaar, de Grandhomme, Hicks and Andrews will travel to Mt Maunganui for the Auckland Aces' opening match against Wellington this weekend. Photo / Wikimedia Commons.



Four Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club (HPCC) players have been named in the Auckland Aces squad to play the Wellington Firebirds in Mt Maunganui, starting this weekend.



Colin de Grandhomme, Donovan Grobbelaar, Shawn Hicks and Cody Andrews are among the 12 players chosen for the opening Plunket Shield (four-day) game starting tomorrow.



Andrews is a new addition to both the Auckland Aces and HPCC.



“I’m pumped to potentially get my first cap for Auckland, very exciting times," the debutant said of his selection.

"Wellington are a good side and will be wanting to get off to a good start like us so we’re not taking them lightly at all."



Aces coach Mark O’Donnell said the pitch at Bay Oval "nipped around" the last time the Aces played there.



“But if it does that again we have it covered with the balance of our side," he said.



Auckland Aces side to face Wellington Firebirds:



Cody Andrews (Howick Pakuranga)

Brad Cachopa (Takapuna)

Colin de Grandhomme (Howick Pakuranga)

Lockie Ferguson (Parnell)

Donovan Grobbelaar (Howick Pakuranga)

Michael Guptill-Bunce (Cornwall)

Shawn Hicks (Howick Pakuranga)

Dane Hutchinson (Takapuna)

Tarun Nethula (Cornwall)

Rob Nicol (Captain) (Cornwall)

Robert O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Jeet Raval (Suburbs New Lynn)