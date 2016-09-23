Foran signs with Warriors for 2017

Kieran Foran has signed a one-year deal with Vodafone Warriors. Photo / Wikimedia Commons.

Kieran Foran has signed a one-year deal with the Vodafone Warriors for the 2017 season.

Warriors’ managing director Jim Doyle confirmed the signing last night at the club’s annual members’ forum at Mount Smart Stadium.

Foran, who has battled with various off-field issues this year, told Doyle at the weekend that a move to Auckland was his preference as he continues to rebuild his life and resume his playing career.

“I’ve been in touch with Kieran regularly this year to offer support as he has dealt with the well-documented challenges he has been facing,” Doyle said.

“We have worked through the option of coming to Auckland carefully with him. There has been much to consider in creating an environment for Kieran to not only return to football but also to put all the support around him that he needs.

“I’m delighted that following those discussions, Kieran has now decided to join the Vodafone Warriors. The next step is to work alongside the NRL to cover off all requirements to have the contract registered.”

The NRL still need to give the deal clearance and the New Zealand Herald is reporting that the NRL will require assurances that the 26-year-old has dealt with the off-field issues.

The league’s integrity unit will also seek answers from Foran regarding allegations linking him to match fixing, the Herald said.

Auckland-born Foran moved to Australia with his family at a young age.

He joined the Parramatta Eels this year after 147 games with the Manly Sea Eagles between 2009 and 2015.

He was a member of the Manly premiership-winning side in 2011, which beat the Warriors in the grand final.

Foran played just nine games with the Eels this year, the last of which was on May 30, before he suffered a shoulder injury which put him out for the rest of the season.

He was then granted a release from his Eels contract in July and is now set to return to Auckland to live for the first time since he was 10 years old.

“I’ve had a lot of time to think about my future over the last few months,” the Kiwis international said from Sydney yesterday.

“Initially footy was the furthest thing from my mind and I needed time away from the game. More recently the desire to play again has completely returned and I’m very keen to make a big contribution next year.

“While I had other options, coming to Auckland emerged as the best decision for me. Being in a new environment was important but I’m also incredibly excited by the potential of the club and the quality roster it has. I can’t wait to be part of the team and I want to play a major role in 2017 in taking the club to the next level.

“I have so many people to thank for making this happen and for supporting me through what’s been a tough period.

“Now I want to repay them. The Vodafone Warriors have so much to offer and I’m looking forward to working with so many players I know from the Kiwis as well as Mooks (Stephen Kearney).”

Kearney was recently appointed the new head coach of the Warriors.

He said Foran would be a welcome arrival at the club.

“He’s such a high-quality footballer and competitor who will add a lot to our squad.

“Kieran and I have been in contact throughout the year and I know he has made a lot of progress with the challenges he has had. I’m extremely pleased to have him on board.”