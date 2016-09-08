Fencibles mark 20th anniversary

The blue and red stripes of Fencibles United, worn for the first time in 1996. Photo / Twitter.

In 1995, Pakuranga Town AFC and Howick AFC – two local clubs established in the 1960s – joined forces to bring top senior football back out east.



A year later, Fencibles United Association Football Club played its first season in the blue and red stripes.



As part of the club’s 20th anniversary celebrations, a special exhibition match is being held tomorrow night at the William Green Domain in Highland Park.



Kicking off at 7.30pm, the Pakuranga Town AFC old boys will take on the Howick AFC old boys for the inaugural Danna Mandry Trophy.



The trophy is named after the current club secretary who has been with Fencibles United since the amalgamation.



Club president Pat Cannon said Mandry had been a fantastic servant to the club.



With about 2000 playing members, Fencibles is now one of the biggest football clubs in New Zealand and has male and female members ranging from five years old to some in their 60s.



Cannon said he hopes the event will instil some history and pride in the club, which has slipped down the senior grades over the past few years.



Nearly all of the old boys playing tomorrow went on to play for Fencibles in some shape or form when the two clubs joined and many of them are still members.



First team players and management staff from over the years will be at William Green Domain tomorrow night to show their support and catch up with familiar faces, as will many other club members, past and present.



Members of the public are welcome to attend.