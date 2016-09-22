Fencibles hold on to take cup

Fencibles United won the AFF Women’s Knockout Cup. Times photos Wayne Martin.



The Fencibles United Conference Women won the AFF Women’s Knockout Cup at the weekend.



The club’s premier women’s side played Ellerslie in the final at William Green Domain in Highland Park on Sunday afternoon and scored the winner in the last minute of extra time.



The well-attended game was tied 1-1 at the end of normal time.



With the score still equal going into the final minute of extra time, Fencibles midfielder Hayley Bilk clinched the win with her second goal of the game.



Coach Paul Hutchison said he was very happy with the win.



“It really capped off a successful season for the team.”



Fencibles United also finished the overall Auckland Women’s Conference League at the top of the table, tied on points with Northland FC, but came second on goal difference.

