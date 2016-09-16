Fan-tastic Fencibles celebrate 20 years as a club

ON THE BALL: Age was no barrier last week. Times photo Wayne Martin.



Fencibles United celebrated its 20th anniversary last week with an old boys’ game between Pakuranga Town AFC and Howick AFC.



The two local clubs merged in 1995 to form Fencibles, which played its first season as a club a year later.



On Friday night, past and present players took to the field under lights at William Green Domain in Highland Park wearing their old colours and fought hard for the inaugural Danna Mandry Trophy.



Fencibles Club president Pat Cannon said prior to the game it was clear that a few players’ bodies were not what they used to be.



“This saw some taking longer to tape themselves up than to actually warm-up but this didn’t hamper what was a thoroughly satisfying spectacle.”



The game, which drew plenty of vocal support from the sidelines, ended in a 2-2 draw.



The final whistle led to some post-matches speeches, the trophy being presented to both teams by Mandry herself, and Mr Cannon said old stories were then swapped late into the night.