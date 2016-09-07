Local Directory

Ex-Hornet named in Kiwis' wider-squad

Wednesday, 07 September 2016
Solomone Kata is one of eight named players yet to play for the national side.

Solomone Kata – a former Howick Hornets player – has been named in the first instalment of the NZ Kiwis wider-squad selections for the test against Australia next month and subsequent Four Nations campaign in England.

The 23-strong group, drawn from clubs that did not make the 2016 NRL playoffs, features eight who have yet to play for the national side – Warriors centre Kata, Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake, Warriors utility David Fusitu’a, Warriors prop Sam Lisone, Sydney forward Isaac Liu, Wests centre Tim Simona, Parramatta centre Brad Takairangi and Warriors second rower Bodene Thompson.

Liu, Takairangi and Thompson have been part of Kiwis squads before, without actually taking the field.

The wider squad currently consists of 36 players and will be named in instalments as their teams drop out of NRL premiership contention over coming weeks. The size of that squad will also fluctuate, depending on injuries and other unavailabilities that arise.

Several Kiwis regulars are already ruled out through injury and other factors, including Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Peta Hiku, Dean Whare, Kieran Foran and Kodi Nikorima.

A final travelling squad of 24 will be named during the week after the NRL Grand Final on October 2.

The first group of Kiwis train-on players named is:   

Lewis Brown                                Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Addin Fonua-Blake                       Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
David Fusitu’a                              NZ Warriors
Shaun Johnson                            NZ Warriors
Solomone Kata                            NZ Warriors
Shaun Kenny-Dowall                    Sydney Roosters
Thomas Leuluai                            NZ Warriors
Sam Lisone                                  NZ Warriors
Isaac Liu                                      Sydney Roosters
Tuimoala Lolohea                          NZ Warriors
Issac Luke                                    NZ Warriors
Simon Mannering                           NZ Warriors
Ben Matulino                                 NZ Warriors
Manu Ma’u                                    Parramatta Eels
Sam Moa                                      Sydney Roosters
Jason Nightingale                          St George Illawarra Dragons
Tim Simona                                   Wests Tigers
Brad Takairangi                              Parramatta Eels
Martin Taupau                                Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Elijah Taylor                                   Wests Tigers     
Bodene Thompson                         NZ Warriors
Manu Vatuvei                                 NZ Warriors
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves               Sydney Roosters

 

