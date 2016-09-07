Ex-Hornet named in Kiwis' wider-squad

Solomone Kata is one of eight named players yet to play for the national side.

Solomone Kata – a former Howick Hornets player – has been named in the first instalment of the NZ Kiwis wider-squad selections for the test against Australia next month and subsequent Four Nations campaign in England.

The 23-strong group, drawn from clubs that did not make the 2016 NRL playoffs, features eight who have yet to play for the national side – Warriors centre Kata, Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake, Warriors utility David Fusitu’a, Warriors prop Sam Lisone, Sydney forward Isaac Liu, Wests centre Tim Simona, Parramatta centre Brad Takairangi and Warriors second rower Bodene Thompson.



Liu, Takairangi and Thompson have been part of Kiwis squads before, without actually taking the field.



The wider squad currently consists of 36 players and will be named in instalments as their teams drop out of NRL premiership contention over coming weeks. The size of that squad will also fluctuate, depending on injuries and other unavailabilities that arise.



Several Kiwis regulars are already ruled out through injury and other factors, including Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Peta Hiku, Dean Whare, Kieran Foran and Kodi Nikorima.



A final travelling squad of 24 will be named during the week after the NRL Grand Final on October 2.



The first group of Kiwis train-on players named is:



Lewis Brown Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Addin Fonua-Blake Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

David Fusitu’a NZ Warriors

Shaun Johnson NZ Warriors

Solomone Kata NZ Warriors

Shaun Kenny-Dowall Sydney Roosters

Thomas Leuluai NZ Warriors

Sam Lisone NZ Warriors

Isaac Liu Sydney Roosters

Tuimoala Lolohea NZ Warriors

Issac Luke NZ Warriors

Simon Mannering NZ Warriors

Ben Matulino NZ Warriors

Manu Ma’u Parramatta Eels

Sam Moa Sydney Roosters

Jason Nightingale St George Illawarra Dragons

Tim Simona Wests Tigers

Brad Takairangi Parramatta Eels

Martin Taupau Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Elijah Taylor Wests Tigers

Bodene Thompson NZ Warriors

Manu Vatuvei NZ Warriors

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves Sydney Roosters