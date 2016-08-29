Enduro season calls for Heimgartner

Local driver Andre Heimgartner is looking forward to the enduros – first at the Sandown 500 and then to Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 1000. Photo Dirk Klynsmith Photography

Andre Heimgartner is casting his focus forward to the highly anticipated enduro season of the Virgin Australia Supercars after a challenging weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The driver of the #3 Repair Management Australia Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport Holden suffered a broken sway bar lever in qualifying yesterday (P25) ahead of a lap two puncture in the race (P23), before today’s action saw the team struggle with set-up in both qualifying (P24) and the race (P24).



“This weekend has certainly been character-building, yesterday we were just behind the eight ball and then today between struggling with set-up and tyre degradation we just couldn’t make it work unfortunately,” said the 21-year-old driver from Botany.



“Some days, that is just racing; we will go away and put our heads together and work out what happened, and make sure that isn’t the case for the enduro season that is just around the corner.



“I am really looking forward to sinking my teeth into the enduros – first at the Sandown 500 in a few weeks’ time and then to the lauded Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 1000.



“These are special events, and with the race distances involved the strategy and the approach is completely different to the SuperSprint format, and you have more of a chance to come back from dramas.



“I am hopeful that we can put together a strong package for the enduros, and with just a few weeks to go to Sandown, stay tuned for the announcement of my co-driver!”



The Wilson Security Sandown 500 will be held at Sandown Raceway (Victoria) from September 16-18, ahead of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama, Bathurst (New South Wales) across October 6-9.



