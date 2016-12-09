Emotional win for Howick Softball Club

CHAMPIONS: The Howick Softball Club premier women won the Bev Smith Memorial Tournament. Photo supplied Howick Softball Club.



The Howick Softball Club premier women made history at the weekend, winning the Bev Smith Memorial Tournament for the first time.



The tournament, which raises money for breast cancer and is named after a long-time and valuable Howick Softball Club member who died in 2008, was held at Meadowlands Reserve from December 2-4.



Eight teams took part in the event – six teams from Auckland, one from Hutt Valley and the New Zealand Junior White Sox.



The Howick Window Factory Premier Women finished top of their pool after beating Otahuhu (7-2), the Roosters from North Harbour (2-0), and the New Zealand Junior White Sox (5-1).



They lost their first playoff game against the Saints from Hutt Valley 1-0, with the Saints progressing straight to the final.



Howick, meanwhile, had to reach the final the hard way – by beating the Waitakere Bears (the winner of the other semi-final).



The hard-fought game was still tied 0-0 at the bottom of the seventh innings and that’s when Howick managed score the winning run and secure a place in the final.



It was the Howick Softball Club premier women’s first final in any tournament they have entered.



But it was to be a day of firsts – Howick would go on to beat the Saints 2-0 and win the Bev Smith Memorial Tournament, claiming their first ever tournament win.



The victory was an emotional one for the Howick premier women and their supporters, with Bev Smith’s daughter Michelle and her sister-in-law Stefanie Smith (married to Bev’s son Cam) members of the team.



The tournament organisers are still counting the money raised over the weekend, but they are hoping there will be between $1500 and $2000 to donate towards breast cancer research.



Bev Smith died aged 47 of breast cancer in 2008. This was the tournament’s ninth year.