‘Dutchie’ nabs record and man of match

Colin de Grandhomme. Photo / Auckland Cricket.



Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club’s Colin ‘Dutchie’ de Grandhomme has notched up a brilliant record in his test debut for the Black Caps.



De Grandhomme was also named Man of the Match as the Black Caps cruised to victory against Pakistan in Christchurch.



The Auckland Aces all-rounder recorded a brilliant 1st innings 6/41.



The Black Caps secured a convincing victory over Pakistan in their test match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.



Jeet Raval – the team’s other debutant – hit a short ball to the square leg boundary to clinch New Zealand’s eight wicket victory.



It was an incredible start for De Grandhomme who took six test wickets and a record for the Black Caps in the test match.



He picked up his maiden test wicket after coming into the attack in the ninth over and cleaning up Azhar Ali for 15 with a beauty which ripped out Ali’s off stump.



By lunch (day two - the first day was rained off) he had taken 3/23 with Pakistan at 88/4.



De Grandhomme’s second wicket was a lovely out swinger that Babar Azam edged to Ross Taylor at first slip. New Zealand was 53/3.



His third wicket – which put him on 3/20 – claimed the big wicket of Yonis Khan for 2.



The ball pitched up, swung and was caught in the cordon.



And his fourth wicket came after lunch. De Grandhomme was on fire. He picked up the wicket of Asad Shafiq. His bowling figures at that point – 4/30 off 11.



His fifth wicked scalp was Sohail Khan who went for nine, then De Grandhomme finished off the Pakistan innings at 133 and claimed 6/41 — the best figures by a New Zealander on test debut.