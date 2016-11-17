‘Dutchie’ gets test call up

ALL-ROUNDER: Local cricketer Colin de Grandhomme. Photo / Auckland Cricket.



Local cricketer Colin de Grandhomme has been selected in the Black Caps squad for the test series against Pakistan.



De Grandhomme, known as “Dutchie” to his teammates, is one of two potential debutants named in the New Zealand test squad for the two-match series that started today at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.



The all-rounder, who plays for Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club (HPCC) and the Auckland Aces, is yet to play a test for New Zealand, but played for the Black Caps in Twenty20 and One Day formats in 2012.



He also represented Zimbabwe at age group level before moving to New Zealand.



The Black Caps test squad, which was named last Thursday, assembled in Christchurch on Monday.



The 11 players chosen for the first test had not been named by the Times’ deadline yesterday.



National selector Gavin Larsen said that since De Grandhomme returned from injury last season, “he’s made a number of key contributions with bat and ball”.



“He’s made an impressive start to the current Plunket Shield season and he provides us with another strong all-rounder option,” Larsen said.



Meanwhile, five players that took part in the Black Caps’ recent tour of India – Doug Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi and Ish Sodhi – were not named in the squad for this test series.



Six players were not considered due to injury, including three locals – Mark Craig, Mitchell McClenaghan and Colin Munro.



Munro’s first game back from injury started on Monday for the Auckland Aces.



“I’m happy to be back playing with the boys, it’s been tough sitting on the sidelines watching, so I’m excited to get back out there,” Munro said prior to the Plunket Shield (four-day) game against Northern Districts at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.



HPCC’s Donovan Grobbelaar and Shawn Hicks are also part of the Aces team for that match, which wraps up today.



McClenaghan, who is slowly returning from injury on a limited workload, played for the HPCC premier team on Saturday in the second day of their two-day match against Cornwall Cricket Club.



He took three wickets for 30 runs off 10 overs.



After being selected in the Black Caps test squad, De Grandhomme had to come out of the New Zealand ‘A’ squad that was meant to play Pakistan in a three-day warm up match at Saxton Oval in Nelson starting last Friday.



The game was eventually washed out without a ball being bowled.



Shawn Hicks, who recently scored 140 for the HPCC premiers, had been named as 12th man for that New Zealand ‘A’ game.



In other representative news, HPCC’s Dale Phillips and Daniel Young were this week selected in the Auckland under 19 squad for the 2016/17 season.



Black Caps test squad for the two-match series against Pakistan: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme (potential debutant), Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jimmy Neesham, Jeet Raval (potential debutant), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.