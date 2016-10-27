Double trophy pride for Special Olympics team

VICTORY: Zehan Jokhi, Josh Bradley, Luke Thorne, Ben Sharp, Kyle Horsefield, Suhayl Shameer and Jacob Adamson celebrating their double trophy win. Times photo Wayne Martin.



The Howick College Special Olympics team has two new trophies for the cabinet after winning both the basketball and football competitions for central Auckland.



They were undefeated in both codes this season.



For basketball, the team was coached by Niko Murdoch-Teague, a year 13 student at the school last year. Sam Rawlings, a current year 13 student, coached the team for football.



A spokeswoman for Howick College said its Awhina Learning Department has a very good reputation for supporting special needs students and that the Special Olympics team is well supported by teacher Craig Dryden.



“We are very proud and excited by their success and we would really love to acknowledge their achievement.”