Cricket results wrap-up

The Marie Raos Ray White HPCC Premiers during their limited overs match against Grafton United Cricket Club at Lloyd Elsmore Park on Saturday.



Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club (HPCC) results



The Marie Raos Ray White HPCC Premiers drew to Suburbs New Lynn CC in a two-day match at Ken Maunder Park in New Lynn.



December 10

Suburbs New Lynn 70/2 (Taine Jolley 1/4, Danru Ferns 1/28; Sineth Gunawardane 35) before play was abandoned due to weather.

December 17

Suburbs New Lynn 259/4 in 62 overs (Taine Jolley 1/44, Danru Ferns 1/89, Rowan Naude 1/35; Harshal Vyas 98, James Parslow 55*).

HPCC 118/8 in 60 overs (Liam Winn 57*; Josh Presland 5/47).

The game ended in a draw, no result achieved in the first innings.



--



The Marie Raos Ray White HPCC Premiers beat Grafton United CC in a limited overs match at Lloyd Elsmore Park on Saturday (January 7).

Grafton United CC 93/10 in 35 overs (Jamie Brown 3/27, Rowan Naude 2/17, Adam Jones 2/19).

HPCC 98/3 in 12 overs (Sam Borland 57, Daniel Young 21*).





The Marie Raos Ray White HPCC Premier Reserves beat Eden Roskill CC in the first innings of a two-day match at Keith Hay Park in Mount Roskill.



December 10

Eden Roskill CC 76/9 in 28 overs (Swayam Desai 3/26, Blair Rutherford 2/28, Chad Crenfeldt 2/6, Cameron Hull 2/15) before play was abandoned due to weather.

December 17

Eden Roskill CC 76/10 in 28 overs (Swayam Desai 3/26, Blair Rutherford 2/28, Chad Crenfeldt 2/6, Cameron Hull 2/15).

HPCC 124/6 declared in 32 overs (Sam Borland 42, Jacob O’Callaghan 22*).

Eden Roskill CC 201/7 declared in 62 overs (Michael Greenwood 2/49, Kieren Mackenzie 2/25).

HPCC 40/0 in seven overs (Wayne Mackenzie 22*, Swayam Desai 18*).

The game ended in a draw, with HPCC claiming first innings points.



--



The Marie Raos Ray White HPCC Premier Reserves beat Eden Roskill CC in a limited overs match at Keith Hay Park in Mount Roskill on Saturday (January 7).

HPCC 298/5 (Wayne Mackenzie 55, Thaddeus Tucker 104*, Blair Rutherford 42, Brad Milne 36).

Eden Roskill CC 145/10 (Will Smith 3/23).





The New World Howick HPCC Premier Women lost to Cornwall CC in a limited overs match at Cornwall Park in Epsom on December 17.