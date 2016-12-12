Cricket leading the way at MHJC

The Mission Heights Junior College (MHJC) premier boys cricket team. Photo supplied.



The sports programme at Mission Heights Junior College (MHJC) in Flat Bush is getting stronger every year and the school’s cricket teams are leading the way.



In 2016, the MHJC premier boys cricket team competed in Saturday school cricket for the first time and won their junior ‘A’ competition.



Captain Harvir Singh-Birl, who scored a century in the second game of the season, was a standout performer throughout.



MHJC’s year seven and eight team also had plenty of milestones to celebrate this year, finishing fourth in Auckland in the Active Post Cup and narrowly missing out on a place in the final.



Tannin Khurana scored a half century for MHJC in the semi-final.

The Mission Heights Junior College year seven and eight cricket team. Photo supplied.



There are also six Manukau Districts Cricket representative players at the school – Tannin Khurana, Azhar Lambat, Harjot Singh Darni, Max Herbert, Devon Murdoch and Benson Ireland.



MHJC attributes much of its cricket success to coach Shoruban Pasupati.



Mr Pasupati was named Auckland Cricket Club Coach of the Year for the 2015/16 season and has been coaching at MHJC for the last two years.



The school also attributes its 2016 achievements on the cricket field to the “enthusiastic and talented group of young cricketers” taking part and the ongoing, solid support from parents – a good sign for organised sport at the relatively new school.