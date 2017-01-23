Clevedon, the home of Auckland Polo, to host High Goal Charity Day

FUNDRAISER: This is the sixth year Clevedon’s Auckland Polo Club has hosted the popular charity event with proceeds raised going to support the tremendous volunteer work the 26-strong Clevedon Volunteer Fire Brigade does. Times photo Wayne Martin.



One of the favourite events on Clevedon’s calendar, the annual Charity Polo Day, a collaboration between the Auckland Polo Club and the Clevedon Volunteer Fire Brigade, will return to the renowned Fisher Polo Field on Sunday, January 29.



The Tiger Building Family Polo Charity Day showcases a traditional Kiwi polo experience.



A relaxed day out for everyone with all the fun of an authentic family day in the country, a sausage sizzle, auction, raffle, fire safety demonstrations and three games of competitive polo.



This is the sixth year Clevedon’s Auckland Polo Club has hosted the popular charity event with proceeds raised going to support the tremendous volunteer work the 26-strong Clevedon Volunteer Fire Brigade does.



“The polo charity day is a great Clevedon community event made possible by the Auckland Polo Club,” says Mike Kelly, station officer at the Clevedon Volunteer Fire Brigade.



“Proceeds from this day have made such a positive impact to financially contributing to our local brigade and assist with our volunteer work.”



Twenty-eight polo teams are entered in this year’s Tiger Building Family Charity Polo tournament. National and international polo players will compete throughout the week with the final high goal matches held on Sunday.



“This is our highest amount of entries of polo teams to date,” says Hannah Marshall, Auckland Polo Club manager.



“We encourage locals and all Aucklanders to come and enjoy a fun family day in the country.”

Clevedon has long been associated with New Zealand Polo.



There are 12 polo fields within a 15km radius of Clevedon village and it is home to the country’s most famous tournament, the Land Rover NZ Polo Open to be held Sunday 19th February on Fisher Field, with 2017 marking this prestigious polo tournament’s 40th anniversary.

Tiger Building Family Polo Charity Day in support of the Clevedon Volunteer Fire Brigade



When: Sunday, January 29

Where: Fisher Polo Field, 102 Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, Clevedon, Auckland



Gates open 10am, entry by gold coin.



Boot parks are available from $150+gst for larger groups of up to 30 spectators. Boot parks are a designated private picnic space with room for two cars, and must be booked in advance by contacting Hannah Marshall at: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , or phone on: 0272923004.



Following the final match, the Auckland Polo Club will provide a light dinner for $5 per person. Cash bar, no BYO alcohol.