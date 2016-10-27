Bucklands Beach Tennis Club off to Caro Bowl

The first match for the Bucklands Beach Tennis Club team is tomorrow at home at 6pm against Parnell 1. Photo / BBTC.



For the first time in 10 years, the Bucklands Beach Tennis Club (BBTC) has a team taking part in the Caro Bowl – Auckland’s premier inter-club tennis competition for adults.



A young BBTC team qualified for the Caro Bowl after working their way up the grades over the past few years – from First Grade Women’s to Caro Reserve and then last season they won the Caro Reserve grade and moved up again.



Their promotion to the Caro Bowl is an important milestone for BBTC, head coach Julia Sim said.



She said the team is a bunch of young up-and-comers who are all looking forward to the challenge and experience.



“Ana Tamanika and Tina Li are both ranked highly in their age groups (14s and 12s) on a national level and Jess Hughson has been a top junior at BBTC over the years and brings some experience to this young team.



“These three players formed the body of the team that won up over the last two years. The team line up also features two top juniors from Wellington, Tamara Anderson and Amelia Lawson, who are highly graded and both ranked in the top five nationally in the 16s age group.”



Sim said it is a team with “lots of promise for the future”.



The Caro Bowl will feature the eight top club teams in Auckland, for both men and women.



Sunnyhills Tennis Club in Pakuranga also has a team in the women’s Caro Bowl competition and Cockle Bay Tennis Club has a team in the men’s.



Both competitions have two groups of four teams, with each group playing three round-robin matches.



The last two rounds are play-off rounds to determine where each team finishes.



The first match for the BBTC team is tomorrow at home at 6pm against Parnell 1.



Their next two round-robin games are on Sunday afternoons against Royal Oak (November 6) and Remuera (November 13), both away.



Sim said the team is hoping for a big turnout tomorrow evening at the club.



The Sunnyhills team will play their first game against Parnell 2 at home on Sunday at 2pm and the Cockle Bay men’s team will also open their Caro Bowl campaign on Sunday against Blockhouse Bay 2 at home, starting at 2pm.



Meanwhile, the Bucklands Beach Tennis Club also has a big year of celebrations ahead of it, marking its 90 year anniversary with range of events.



The first of these events will take place on December 5, with an afternoon of fun tennis followed by a social evening at the clubrooms.



All members from over the years are welcome to attend and the club is hoping to see plenty of old faces.



There is also a family night at BBTC on November 5.