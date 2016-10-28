Buck a big hit at ‘Ranga’ fundraiser

SUCCESS: Pakuranga United Rugby Club GM Steve Hackett (left), All Black great and guest speaker Buck Shelford and PURC’s director of rugby, premier head coach and ex-All Black Pita Alatini (right). Times photo Nick Krause.



Close to $14,000 was raised for Pakuranga United Rugby Club’s junior academies at the 11th annual Bledisloe Luncheon and Fundraising Auction last week.



Proceeds go to run the club’s Under 15 and Under 18 academies.



PURC general manager Stephen Hackett was delighted with the amount raised at the function, attended by 220 guests.



Guest speaker was All Black rugby legend Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford.



“We are pleased that our annual Bledisloe Luncheon was again a huge success for the club,” Mr Hackett said.



“The support we receive from both our members and the people of the Howick and Pakuranga area is greatly appreciated.



“The venue looked fantastic, Buck Shelford proved a hit with the audience and, most importantly, our guests enjoyed their day with us. We look forward to doing it all again in 2017.”