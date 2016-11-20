Black Sticks men break drought against Kookaburras on home soil

The jubilant Black Sticks men celebrate at Lloyd Elsmore Stadium tonight after their historic win. Photo BWMedia

The Black Sticks men have powered to their first win against the Kookaburras on home soil since 1967 in this evening’s 2-1 victory at the Ford Trans-Tasman Trophy at Lloyd Elsmore Stadium.



The Kiwis played an up tempo match against world number one Australia and scored a goal in each half which proved enough to seal the result.



It was a fast start from the Black Sticks Men who lit up the scoreboard after just three minutes when Stephen Jenness finished nicely from in front of goal.



Canterbury’s Sam Lane then doubled the advantage in the 48th minute when he delivered a crushing reverse stick shot which beat the keeper.



Australia pulled one back soon after with a penalty corner flick from Jeremy Hayward but the Black Sticks defence held tough as time expired.



Head coach Colin Batch said the progression across the three games has been very pleasing.



“We have had three pretty consistent games, there were patches we didn’t play well in first two games but today we got in front early and did well to hold on,” he said.



“It’s been a good development experience for the guys and it’s great to see a lot of young exciting kids coming through who are happy to front the challenge and are playing with no fear.”



The Black Sticks women made it a winning night for New Zealand following up with a 3-2 result over the Hockeyroos.



Striker Kirsten Pearce sparked the crowd with a goal in the first five minutes before Samantha Harrison pulled the Kiwis out to a two goal buffer early in the second quarter.



Australia lifted coming out of the halftime break and pulled one back with 32nd minute penalty corner from Georgie Morgan.



Olivia Merry earned the Black Sticks back a two goal buffer early in the fourth quarter after a diving effort on a nice pass across goal.



The Hockeyroos kept themselves in the game following a Brooke Peris field goal but the Kiwis refused to concede any further goals.



It was an evening to remember for Northland’s Samantha Polovnikoff who made her Black Sticks debut during the match.



Head coach Mark Hager said it was a positive way to end the series.



“That first game we hadn’t had much game time and came in thinking it was probably going to be a bit slower, and Aussie gave us a lesson. Unfortunately that 6-0 loss probably cost New Zealand the Trans-Tasman Trophy, but to lose by that margin in the first game and be able to bounce back is pretty pleasing,” he said.



“The series as a whole has been perfect for us. We would have liked to have had our best players, but in one way you find out about others because you are forced to play them and they get an opportunity. From my point of view it's answered some questions about players I’m looking at for next year.



“I thought tonight was a scrappy affair, but we hung in there scored some good goals. We found out about a few players and it’s pleasing, they’ve kept themselves in the selection frame for the future.”



The Ford Trans-Tasman Trophy concludes with New Zealand and Australia taking away three goals each while the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos take the silverware home thanks to a superior goals scored for record.



With the inaugural event done and dusted, Hockey Australia are set to host the Trans-Tasman Trophy in Canberra next year.



The scores

BLACK STICKS WOMEN 3: (Kirsten Pearce, Sam Harrison, Olivia Merry)

HOCKEYROOS 2: (Georgie Morgan, Brooke Peris)

Halftime: Black Sticks 2-0



BLACK STICKS MEN 2: (Stephen Jenness, Sam Lane)

KOOKABURRAS 1: (Jeremy Hayward)

Halftime: Black Sticks 1-0