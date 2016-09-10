Auckland team named to play Waikato

Nick White has named his Auckland team to take on Waitako at Eden Park tomorrow (4.35pm), their third match in 10 days.



The team is strengthened by the inclusion of All Blacks Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Patrick Tuipulotu, along with the return of flanker Blake Gibson from injury.

Pakuranga's Joe Edwards is named on the bench.

“It’s always good to have them back and perfect timing with the young boys in the front row so we can give them a break. Hopefully they’ll get through 80 minutes tomorrow and they’ll add a lot to our team, said White.

“Blake has been like a cat on hot bricks, he can’t wait. He leads by example and it’s fantastic to have him back. It’ll be tough for him because he hasn’t played under the new rules so he is going to have to be patient.”



Taleni Seu has been sidelined after a head knock on Wednesday night, while Steven Luatua remains out after sustaining an ankle injury against Southland. Sam Prattley, Melani Nanai and Lolagi Visinia were all injured against Northland and are likely to miss a few more matches before returning.



White said Auckland and Waikato are similar sides, and tomorrow promises to be a big match up. Waikato are buoyed by the return of All Blacks Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Damian McKenzie.



“Waikato are a great side; they play a good style of footy. Both of us need to keep getting points so it is a massive game.



“We haven’t executed perfectly yet but we’ve got the points. We need to make sure we get the reward of working hard tomorrow by getting the points again," said White.



With the return of Ofa Tu’ungafasi there will be three sets of brother in the Auckland side tomorrow with the Ofa and Isi Tu’ungafasi, Akira and Rieko Ioane and Jono and Simon Hickey.



Lock Michael Fatialofa will run out for his 50th provincial match.



The Auckland team to face Waikato is;

1. Isi Tu’ungafasi (Grammar TEC)

2. Greg Pleasants-Tate (Ponsonby)

3. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (Grammar TEC)

4. Michael Fatialofa (Ponsonby)

5. Patrick Tuipulotu (Ponsonby)

6. Liaki Moli (Manukau Rovers)

7. Blake Gibson (Ponsonby)

8. Akira Ioane (Ponsonby)

9. Leon Fukofuka (Marist)

10. Simon Hickey (Grammar TEC)

11. Pryor Collier (Ponsonby)

12. Vince Aso (Ponsonby)

13. Rieko Ioane (Ponsonby)

14. Joe Ravouvou (College Rifles)

15. Tyrone Elkington-MacDonald (University)

16. Kurt Eklund (University)

17. Tom McHugh (Grammar TEC)

18. Marcel Renata (University)

19. Scott Scrafton (Grammar TEC)

20. Joe Edwards (Pakuranga)

21. Jono Hickey (Grammar TEC)

22. Latiume Fosita (Papatoetoe)

23. Pasqualle Dunn (College Rifles)