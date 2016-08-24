Auckland team named for Friday's clash at Eden Park

Sam Prattley and Joe Edwards from Pakuranga United remain in the match-day squad for Auckland for Friday's game. Photos / Auckland Rugby.



The Auckland Mitre 10 Cup side for Friday’s clash against Northland at Eden Park has been named.



Auckland coach Nick White has made four changes to the starting lineup following his side’s huge 43-3 defeat to Canterbury in the opening round last weekend.



Two Pakuranga United players – Sam Prattley and Joe Edwards – remain in the match-day squad.



White said his changes to the starting lineup are due to injury and availability.



With young star Rieko Ioane being included in the All Blacks squad for Saturday’s Wellington test, Vince Aso will move to centre and Calvary Fonoti will start at second five.



Meanwhile, Lolagi Visinia is back from injury and will start on the right wing.



Kurt Eklund will start at hooker and Akira Ioane is at number seven.



White said it is fantastic for Rieko Ioane to move up into the All Blacks.



He said that also gives someone else in the squad an opportunity to start.



“We thought the best thing was to put Vince out to centre where he played a lot of Super Rugby and Calvary can come in and show us what he’s got,” White said.



He said the team has reviewed Saturday’s performance and has addressed what went wrong.



“We had a good session on Monday and a good review led by the leaders and we came up with a couple of pretty obvious solutions that we need to get right.



“On defence we have to make tackles because if we don’t we will be chasing it again like we did on Saturday. Hopefully we get to play with some ball and use it properly, holding onto it and getting into our game.”



Josh Kaifa and Joe Ravouvou have also been included in the wider match-day squad, and it would be their debut for Auckland if they leave the bench.



Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Auckland team to play Northland on Friday

1. Sam Prattley (Pakuranga)

2. Kurt Eklund (University)

3. Isi Tu’ungafasi (Grammar TEC)

4. Scott Scrafton (Grammar TEC)

5. Liaki Moli (Manukau Rovers)

6. Taleni Seu (Grammar TEC)

7. Akira Ioane (Ponsonby)

8. Steven Luatua (University)

9. Leon Fukofuka (Marist)

10. Simon Hickey (Grammar TEC)

11. Pryor Collier (Ponsonby)

12. Calvary Fonoti (Manukau Rovers)

13. Vince Aso (Ponsonby)

14. Lolagi Visinia (Suburbs)

15. Melani Nanai (Manukau Rovers)

16. Greg Pleasants-Tate (Ponsonby)

17. Tom McHugh (Grammar TEC)

18. Marcel Renata (University)

19. Joe Edwards (Pakuranga)

20. Josh Kaifa (Manukau Rovers)

21. Jono Hickey (Grammar TEC)

22. Latiume Fosita (Papatoetoe)

23. Joe Ravouvou (College Rifles)