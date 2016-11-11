Auckland Champion of Champions Golf Competition held at HGC

The Howick Golf Club course was in magnificent condition, but the weather played its part in the day's proceedings. Times photos Wayne Martin.



On Monday, in blustery squally conditions, Howick Golf Club hosted the Auckland Women’s Champion of Champions golf competition.



The club champions from all golf clubs in Auckland competed against each other in a gross competition played over 36 holes.



The course was in magnificent condition, but the weather played its part in the day's proceedings.



The winner was Lisa Herbert from Howick with a score of 144 (two over par) for the two rounds, followed by Whitford Park’s In Ja Stehr with a score of 161.



In conjunction with the Champion of Champions, was the Gross Stableford Rosebowl competition, which is a national competition organised by New Zealand Golf.



This is a club team event, each team made up of three players: the Silver champion, the Bronze champion and the Bronze runner-up.



Again, the competition was played over 36 holes and the best gross stableford aggregate determined the winning team.



This year the Rosebowl was won by Titirangi with 105 points. Whitford Park was second with 103 points and Howick third with 101 points.



The Titirangi score will be sent to New Zealand Golf to see how it compares with the other provincial scores to determine the National winner.



The three winning teams of the Rosebowl competition were:



Titirangi: Linda Creedy, Jan Ainsworth, Sue Reed

Whitford: In Ja Stehr, Patricia Haddock, Paula Diamond

Howick: Lisa Herbert, Raewyn Sharp, Pauline Tolley