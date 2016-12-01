Another gold medal for Brazilian jiu-jitsu star

GOLD MEDAL WINNER: Brandon Meyer (second from left) on the podium at the Pan Pacific Kids Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Melbourne last month. Photo supplied.



For the second year in a row, local Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Brandon Meyer has returned home from the Pan Pacific Kids Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships with a gold medal.



After months of hard training, the 12-year-old travelled to Melbourne last month to compete in the biggest Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) competition in Australasia.



Of the 200 competitors at the event, Brandon – competing in the 40-44kg, white to range belt – was one of only two Kiwis to win a division.



The Year Seven student from Farm Cove Intermediate came out on top after three difficult four minute matches, including one against his Kiwi training partner Corban Glew, who picked up a bronze medal.



“In each match my goal was to get my opponent to the ground, pass his legs, hold him down and submit him,” Brandon said, reflecting on his winning performance and second Pan Pac title.



For the first time ever, the Pan Pacific Kids Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships was rated as an international event.



Brandon attributes a lot of his success to his coach and newly-promoted black belt, Van Robertson, and his regular training partner Corban Glew, as well as his fellow fighters at the Auckland MMA gym in Pakuranga.



He was recently promoted to a higher belt and aims to compete at the 2017 Kids World BJJ Championships in the United States.



The next 12 months will be dedicated to training and fundraising as Brandon strives to meet this goal, and he hopes to secure some sponsorship to help get him there.