Agnew: Lienert-Brown dazzles

Given his chance on Sunday, Anton Lienert-Brown took it magnificently.



Sunday’s 36-17 win against Argentina in Buenos Aires was not a great All Black test but one 21-year-old international rugby rookie Anton Lienert-Brown will never forget.



For during it he proved he doesn’t only deserve to be there but could be for many years to come, as either a second-five or centre who runs and tackles well, takes smart options and offloads beautifully.



With so many All Black stars withdrawing from international rugby after last year’s World Cup, finding suitable midfield replacements for Ma’a Nonu and Conrad Smith was always going to be the selectors’ most difficult task.



Sonny Bill Williams and Malakai Fekitoa looked the most likely candidates had not SBW opted for the Rio Olympics sevens where he suffered a bad Achilles injury.



With Charlie Ngatai making a strong claim with a brilliant Super Ruby campaign for the Chiefs until sidelined with a serious concussion, consistent Ryan Crotty slotted into the second-five berth where he has been better than solid.



With George Moala also joining the injured ranks after a fine game against Wales in the June Dunedin test, Fekitoa became the regular centre.



But while he did offer strong defence, he failed to create tries with his pass in the manner of a Conrad Smith.



Given his chance on Sunday Lienert-Brown took it magnificently, scoring the first try and assisting in three others to complete an outstanding performance.



With Joe Moody and Liam Squire sin-binned and the All Blacks regularly penalised in an atrocious second half, there were few chances for the visitors to maintain their momentum when dynamic No 8 Facundo Isa led the Pumas brave fight back.



Another rookie to impress was 120kg, 23-year-old lock Patrick Tuipulotu who added power to the second row in concert with Brodie Retallick and combined with PJ Perenara to make a bone-crunching, try-saving tackle.



The lively, much improved Perenara was another to relish getting a start after playing second fiddle so long to the classy Aaron Smith.



Having clinched the title after just four rounds, the All Blacks should complete the Rugby Championship by beating South Africa this coming weekend after Morne Steyn scored all the Boks points in their 18-10 defeat of South Africa.



Meanwhile speedy young Auckland centre Rieko Ioane continues to press his claims for an end of year tour of America, Ireland and France, having scored six tries in his last two Mitre 10 games.



It was great to see boxer Joseph Parker in such devastating form when demolishing giant heavyweight Alexander Dimitrenko in Manukau on Saturday night although he risked disqualification for hitting his opponent after he’d already dropped him in the third round.



However having shown no heart for the fight after Parker’s speed and power decked him four times, Dimitrenko was lucky his purse was not withdrawn.



It was an impressive showing of speed and power by Parker, who has set his sights on a world title fight and is now ranked first in the WBO and IBF rankings behind champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua respectively.



At this point with Fury likely to be stripped of his titles, Parker’s promoters’ preference is a December WBO title bout against No 3 ranked Mexican Andy Ruiz in Auckland with Joshua expected to defend his IBF crown against veteran Wladimir Klitschko in London.



Ivan Agnew is an award-winning sports writer and author