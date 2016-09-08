Agnew: Beaten but not bowed

The New Zealand Silver Ferns lost to the Australian Diamonds 60-55 in the Quad Series final. Photo / Wikimedia Commons.



Once again the world champion Aussie Diamonds have pipped New Zealand’s Silver Fern netballers at the post by winning the inaugural Quad Series final in Melbourne 60-55.



There is, however, genuine hope for a Ferns team despite the fact goal shoot Bailey Mes got the yips in the final quarter when the Diamonds defence tightened the screws at one end of the court while 1.93m Caitlin Bassett ended up scoring a remarkable 53 goals for the game down the other.



With debutant goal keep Jane Watson and the relatively new goal attack Ameliaranne Ekenasio rising to the occasion beautifully in earlier games, there was much to admire about the Ferns’ performance, though Bassett’s 12cm height advantage was too much for Watson to cope with in the final.



With coach Janine Southby encouraging a confident swift passing game, Ferns shooters Mes and Ekenasio had been voted the most valuable players against England and South Africa respectively.



Although Mes went into meltdown in the final stages of the final, she remains a fast, beautifully-balanced mover. But when the injured Maria Tutaia returns it could be her, rather than the taller Ekenasio, who loses her place in the starting seven.



On the evidence of this tournament Ekenasio is a more accurate shooter than Mes who, however, regularly snares rebounds.



Tutaia, of course, is the best long-range shooter New Zealand has produced.



Finding a replacement for centre Laura Langman next year will be a difficult task should the little dynamo disqualify herself by playing in the Australian competition.



Meanwhile having thrashed defending champions Australia, the All Blacks should continue their march towards the Rugby Championship crown by beating Argentina at Hamilton on Saturday night.



However, having beaten South Africa to avenge a first up loss they should have won, the Pumas now have some classy backs to complement their powerful forwards.



The need to develop their backs and play a 15-man game was the message coach Graham Henry delivered Argentina after they employed his services for a few years following the All Blacks 2011 World Cup success in Auckland.



Obviously they have taken heed and produced some sparkling displays at last year’s World Cup.



One area in which they should hold a decisive edge over the All Blacks is goal-kicking where the otherwise excellent Beauden Barrett has a success rate of only 60 per cent.



Full marks to Wallabies lock Kane Douglas for publicly stating All Black tighthead prop Owen Franks didn’t eye gouge him in the Wellington test after the Aussies early niggle misfired.



Nevertheless it was stupid of Franks to give him a facial and allow the likes of Irish legend Brian O’Driscoll and whinging English scribe Stephen Jones to renew claims of All Black foul play.



Meanwhile more young women golfers are emerging to challenge Lydia Ko for the world No 1 spot.



Lydia could manage no better than fifth in the Manulife LPGA Classic at Cambridge, Ontario, this week despite shooting a bogey-free third round 64.



Having won a silver medal behind Inbee Park at the Rio Olympics, Ko’s putter hasn’t allowed her to add to her four wins on the LPGA circuit this year, one behind Thailand’s big hitting Ariya Jutanugarn.



At 20, Jutanugarn is just one year older than Ko while Canada’s Brooke Henderson, at 18, is a year younger.



Ivan Agnew is an award-winning sports writer and author