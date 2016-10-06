Local baseballers travel to Arizona, USA

Four local baseballers are off to the US to showcase their talent. Photo / Wikimedia Commons.



Four local baseballers are this weekend off to Arizona in the United States, where they will be showcasing their talent in front of hundreds of college and professional scouts.



Kyle Anderson (16), Dylan Irwin (19), Elliot Johnstone (18) and Kazuma Nakano (17) will be in the south-western US state for about two weeks taking part in the Arizona Senior and Junior Fall Classics.



The New Zealand invitational team is made up of 20 Kiwi ballplayers from around New Zealand and Australia.



The Arizona Senior and Junior Fall Classics, created in 1995, are held each year and give mostly North American players the opportunity to demonstrate their ball-playing ability in front of top baseball scouts from across the US in the hope of signing a college or pro contract.



The Arizona Classic events also give young players the opportunity to compete against top competition from all over North America, as well as against top players invited from countries around the world.



The events were started by Seattle Mariners international scout Ted Heid and his family.



Baseball New Zealand chief executive Ryan Flynn said these young New Zealand baseballers will probably not get a better opportunity to play in front of this number of scouts in their lifetimes.



“Opportunities like this tournament don’t come around often so it’s important for these players to prove there is plenty of baseball talent in New Zealand – for themselves and the programme as a whole.”



The team’s head coach, Baseball New Zealand development officer Dan Tan, said: “We see American collegiate baseball as a great pathway for our players, and this showcase allows them to play in front of a large number of recruiters at once.”



The next two weeks will be nonstop baseball games for the Kiwi athletes and the team will also take on local junior colleges and play against older players who have already been recruited.