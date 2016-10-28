Agnew: Oh how the truth hurts Aussie clown

The Rod Emmerson cartoon in last Saturday's Weekend Herald. Photo / Weekend Herald.



It’s hard to understand why paranoid Australian rugby coach Michael Cheika should take umbrage at being portrayed as a clown by Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson when he continues to act like one.



I don’t dispute Chieka’s right to dispute TMO Shaun Veldsman’s controversial decision to over-rule referee Nigel Owens’ awarding of Henry Speight’s try in the All Blacks 37-10 Eden Park win last Saturday night.



But to claim Emmerson and New Zealanders showed disrespect for the Australian jersey was ridiculous.



Emmerson is, after all, an Aussie, who was poking fun solely at Cheika, for whom making outrageous claims is part of his DNA.



Certainly then All Black captain Richie McCaw didn’t grizzle last year when an Australia cartoonist depicted him as a grub.



He just got on with it as he usually does, head down, bum up and mouth shut.



That, we like to think, is the Kiwi way.



Just as Chieka’s outburst failed to deflect our pride in the All Blacks’ new world record 18 consecutive wins for tier one rugby nations.



Yet this time the Wallabies made them battle hard, enjoying 65 per cent possession and 68 per cent territory before the home team bolted home, with Julian Savea scoring two tries and making the final pass for Dane Coles to notch his.



In the end it looked much easier than it was with the All Blacks scoring six tries to one. Had Speight’s try not been ruled out for shepherding it would not have made any difference to the end result.



Once again, Kieran Read, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock were outstanding in the forwards where lively openside flanker Matt Todd enjoyed his finest game in the black jersey, making four turnovers and numerous tackles.



Consistent fullback Ben Smith was once again brilliant on counter attack and wing Julian Savea was back to his best with a storming second half, bouncing defenders off him as though they were rubber dummies.



In beating Australia three times this year, it was also a triumph for coaches Steve Hansen, Ian Foster, Wayne Smith and Mike Cron after NZ fans felt cheated when Chieka was named 2015 International Rugby Coach of the Year after Hansen’s team won the World Cup.



However what should have been an unbeaten romp through the All Blacks’ upcoming tour of America, Italy, Ireland and France could become more difficult if champion locks Whitelock and Retallick don’t quickly recover from injuries.



Whitelock suffered a sprained ankle in the Eden Park win against Australia which could sideline him from three to six weeks. Retallick sustained a concussion.



Their injuries should offer more game time for Luke Romano and powerful 23-year-old Patrick Tuipulotu, who was so impressive against Argentina.



Meanwhile Beauden Barrett’s brother Scott has replaced Whitelock in the tour party in which their 19-year-old sibling, Jordie, the family’s best goal-kicker, has been included as an apprentice.



Having scored 10 tries for Auckland this season, it is good to see gifted Rieko Ioane, also 19, become an All Black after first winning NZ sevens representation as a 17-year-old.



Meanwhile the Hurricanes, the Super Rugby champions, may feel hard done by at having only five players in the 36-strong touring party behind the Crusaders (10), Highlanders (8), Blues (7) and Chiefs (6).



