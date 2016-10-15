Agnew: Let’s talk about All Blacks depth

UP TO THE TASK: TJ Perenara is one of numerous players bringing skill and depth to their roles. Photo / Planet Rugby.



To give an example of the All Blacks rugby depth, only Ben Smith was among the seven All Black backs who started in the 2015 World Cup final triumph against Australia who beat South Africa 57-15 in Durban on Sunday.



The missing stars were Aaron Smith, Daniel Carter, Ma’a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Julian Savea and Nehe Milner-Skudder.



Replacements TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett, Ryan Crotty, Anton Lienert-Brown, Waisake Naholo and Israel Dagg have been a revelation.



Although Perenara doesn’t have Aaron Smith’s speed of pass he’s a feisty, dangerous attacking halfback and a vigorous defender.



Barrett doesn’t possess Carter’s goal-kicking accuracy but he’s a lightning fast, freakish attacker whose tactical appreciation and all-round skills have sharpened remarkably.



The biggest surprise, however, has been the outstanding midfield combination of Ryan Crotty and 21-year-old Lienert-Brown whose excellence has left Sonny-Bill Williams, Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala and Charlie Ngatai facing a difficult job challenging them.



Nevertheless the unlucky Ngatai was the best midfield back in the Super Rugby championship before suffering a bad concussion that put paid to his test prospects. And, at 31, SBW remains an amazing ball distributor.



All are individually talented. But the question is whether they have the same chemistry that has made Crotty and Lienert-Brown such a revelation?



Not only do they combine sweetly to set up tries for the back three, but they are outstanding tacklers who offer opponents few chances.



With fullback Dagg returning to the international fold and demonstrating his versatility with good performances on the wing, competition for places there will heat up when Milner-Skudder recovers from injury to join him, Naholo and Julian Savea for starting berths.



As a champion fullback Ben Smith, at 30, is playing the best rugby of his career, combining brave defence with an exciting, daring attacking game.



Much of the credit for the team’s success deservedly goes to Steve Hansen and his harmonious coaching staff. Add to that fellow selector, the astute Grant Fox, and it’s clear that they have chosen and developed the best players the nation has to offer.



Another factor is the consistency with which their reserves make an impact over the final quarter. In fact against the Boks, the team scored an amazing 28 of their 57 points within the final 10 minutes with four converted tries.



Playing a big part in setting up two of them and scoring one himself was Liam Squire who demonstrated the same earth-shattering dynamism we have come to expect from Ardie Savea.



In realising the attacking impact Squire could bring to the All Blacks, it didn’t bother Hansen that he lost his starting Highlanders No 8 jersey to workaholic Luke Whitelock.



Meanwhile, the forwards have also played their part in dominating the set pieces and developing their passing skills.



Kieran Read has led the team well with plenty of support up front from Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Jerome Kaino and Sam Cane before he was sidelined because of injury.



Although it has been a convincing unbeaten run for this team in the Rugby Championship, the demise of Australia and South Africa has been hugely disappointing in failing to provide meaningful opposition.



While the All Blacks did beat the Wallabies 34-17 in last year’s World Cup final, they battled hard to overcome the Boks 20-18. How quickly times have changed.



Ivan Agnew is an award-winning sports writer and author