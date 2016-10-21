Agnew: Kiwis lack playmakers

Shaun Johnson. Photo / RLWC 2013.

It’s a shame the Kiwis rugby league team can no longer produce ball distributing forwards of the calibre of Ron Ackland, Kurt Sorensen and Mark Graham who were masters at setting up tries.



Instead they have settled for tough guys who tuck the ball under one arm, barge into tackles and die with it.



That is one of the reasons why Australia easily won last weekend’s Perth test 26-6, scoring five tries to one.



It didn’t help either that coach David Kidwell left his most penetrative forward, Jason Taumalolo, sidelined for much of the second half.



Blessed with speed, the powerful Taumalolo is a great talent. Unfortunately he is not going to reach his potential in the the Kiwi jersey unless he can find willing team-mates with the skill to put him into gaps with slick passes.



That inability is also what stops Shaun Johnson becoming a truly great halfback in the mould of an Andrew Johns.



Like Johnson, Johns was a brilliant running halfback. Unlike him, he was also a superb ball distributer.



With his deceptive swerve and snappy sidestep, the speedy Johnson has scored some of the greatest tries I have seen.



But he is not the regular game-breaker he should be because he doesn’t have the confidence to back himself at crucial times.



He also has the unfortunate habit of cruising sideways instead of beating defenders straight on. Which is a pity coming from a player so enormously gifted.



Johnson’s tactical kicking falls far short of Australia’s Cooper Kronk and most other NRL premier halfbacks.



That, and an inability to set up smart plays on the last tackle, cost the Kiwis dearly in the Perth test.



Certainly they will need to improve dramatically to be competitive in the Four Nations tournament.



Meanwhile the All Blacks are headed for a tier one world record 18 consecutive test wins when they tackle Australia at Eden Park where they last lost 30 years ago.



It’s a record they deserve after a shaky first up first test against Wales in June followed by a succession of convincing victories against them, Australia, Argentina and South Africa.



If a world team was to be named today, Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick, Kieran Read and Jerome Kaino would be certainties to start in the forward pack.



Just as Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett and Ben Smith would be named in the backline.



Other candidates would include Sam Whitelock, Waisake Naholo and exciting youngsters Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown.



As a game-breaker, Barrett has been sensational both for his country and the Super Rugby champion Hurricanes.



Retallick has probably succeeded the immortal Colin Meads as our greatest lock, just as the two Smiths are this country’s best halfback and fullback.



Before the emergence of Read, both Buck Shelford and Zinzan Brooke had an army of supporters claiming they were our greatest No 8s.



But Read’s lineout prowess and ability to steal ball from his own team’s kick-offs has given him the edge over both.



With Ireland (twice), Italy and France to come after Saturday’s test against Australia, the All Blacks should extend their unbeaten run.



The pity of it is that they don’t play England until 2018. However next year’s British Lions should be strong when they tour here although they face a tough itinerary.



Ivan Agnew is an award-winning sports writer and author