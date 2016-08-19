Agnew: Kiwis enjoy golden ride

FIGHTER: Mahe Drysdale has won back-to-back gold medals. Photo / Twitter.

Written on Wednesday, August 17.

I confess to being a big Mahe Drysdale fan since his gutsy row for a bronze medal third in the single sculls at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.



So sick was he from a debilitating virus that he had to be carried out of his craft. But it wasn’t Drysdale’s way to make excuses then or now.



He’s a fighter who claimed the gold he was favoured to win at Bejing with one at the 2012 London Olympics. And again at the current Rio Olympics by a whisker after he and Croation Damir Martin clocked the same time, 6m 41.34s.



At 37 years, 8 months and 25 days, Drysdale is one of New Zealand’s oldest Olympic champion, overtaking 1984 Los Angeles Tornado champion, Chris Timms.



Earlier the invincible men’s coxless pair of Hamish Bond and Eric Murray did what they have done for the past eight years, win, just as they did at the London Olympics.



As the greatest men’s coxed pair in history, superlatives don’t really do full justice to their incomparable record. Different personalities off the water, they are perfectly in tune on it.



And delightful kayaker Lisa Carrington also fulfilled expectations by successfully defending her Olympic K200m sprint crown to take New Zealand’s gold medal tally to three.



Peter Burling and Blair Tuke held an unassailable 18 point lead in the men’s 49erFX and will claim New Zealand’s fourth gold going into the medal race tomorrow while the women’s pairing of Alex Mahoney and Molly Meech were second.



Molly’s brother Sam picked up bronze in the men’s Laser.



For six Kiwis who missed gold, there was the satisfaction of a silver lining. Among them was shot putter Valerie Adams who was agonisingly pipped by American Michelle Carter’s sixth and final throw. But for that she would have picked up her third gold medal in as many Olympics.



Rowers Rebecca Scown and Genevieve Behrent finished strongly in the women’s coxless pair but left their run for gold too late after a slow start.



While cyclists Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins had cause to celebrate, a silver medal in the team sprint behind Great Britain, Webster and Dawkins disappointed in the individual sprint.



So did the men’s sevens team who won only three of their six games and started with a shock loss to Japan.



In short, they lacked speed and simply were not good enough. Individually, the silver medallist women were but had to bow to Australia’s superior team work in their final.



Still, the sevens remained a huge Olympic success, crowned by the brilliance of the Fijian men in winning their nation’s first Olympic medal and making it a gold.



Unfortunately, gold slipped from New Zealand’s grasp in the team eventing when 60-year-old Mark Todd’s horse knocked down four rails in the final show jumping phase.



Just as gutted was the men’s hockey team who led defending champions Germany 2-0 but lost 3-2, conceding two goals within the last minute.



In contrast the NZ women scored a wonderful draw against the Dutch and hammered Australia 4-2 to charge into the semi-finals.



Meanwhile we eagerly await the women’s golf where we hope Lydia “Kiwi” Ko also finds gold at the end of her Rio rainbow.



Ivan Agnew is an award-winning sports writer and author