Agnew: Giggly Eliza in Rio spotlight

NEW STAR: During the competition Eliza McCartney remained totally focused, at one stage actually leading the field when she was the only one to clear 4.80m with an unblemished record. Photo / Wikimedia Commons.



For me the lasting memory of the 2016 Rio Olympics will not be the brilliance of a Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps but the spontaneous reaction of 19-year-old New Zealand pole vaulter Eliza McCartney in achieving a third placed bronze medal.



Sure, there were greater success stories, including the golds won by Kiwi kayaker Lisa Carrington, rowing single sculler Mahe Drysdale, coxless pair Hamish Bond and Eric Murray and 49er sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.



But none reacted with anything like the spontaneous joy of Eliza in her Rio Wonderland.



That joy and beaming smile remained with the delightful giggling teenager throughout her event and, one suspects, for many days after.



Significantly during the competition she also remained totally focused, at one stage actually leading the field when she was the only one to clear 4.80m with an unblemished record.



Sadly she failed to follow two opponents over 4.85m although she went very close with the last of her three attempts. But in missing gold she still won the heart of her nation.



As in all major sporting events, the Rio Olympics brought both tears of joy and sorrow as athletes struggled to overcome nerves to produce their best when it counted most.



The Kiwi gold medallists were magnificent. Burling and Tuke were as dominant in their event since their silver at the 2012 London Olympics as the invincible Bond and Murray have been over the past eight years.



In repeating her gold in London over 200m, Carrington added a bronze in the 500m and is young enough to be chasing gold again in Tokyo in 2020.



Like McCartney and humble silver medallist golfer Lydia Ko, she too is a delight.



But for two disqualifications, women 49er sailors Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie would have repeated their 2012 gold. That they managed silver illustrated their class.



A New Zealand record 18 medals – four gold, nine silver and five bronze – was an excellent return, 11 of them by women athletes, though more was expected from the cyclists than the solitary silver won by the men’s team pursuit.



Meanwhile, Australian rugby pride goes on the line at Wellington on Saturday after the 42-8 walloping the All Blacks gave the Wallabies in Sydney.



That performance must have been particularly satisfying for head coach Steve Hansen after Aussie mentor Michael Cheika was named 2015 International Rugby Coach of the Year despite the All Blacks winning the World Cup.



With Sam Cane doing a splendid job in unison with Kieran Read and rugged Jerome Kaino, the All Black loosies dominated although David Pocock still managed to poach possession at several breakdowns.



With Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock and Reid commanding the lineout, the passing skills of the forwards was absolutely outstanding in moving the ball into space.



Relishing the slick service from Aaron Smith, brilliant Beauden Barrett scored one try and set up two more while the midfield pairing of Ryan Crotty and Malakai Fekitoa enjoyed their best test.



Forced to play 78 minutes after Codie Taylor’s concussion, gutsy Dane Cole’s ribs must have felt almost as painful as the loss was to Australian pride.



My only grouch is I still think Ben Smith is our best fullback. However he looks likely to remain on the right wing following a hamstring injury to Waisake Naholo.



Ivan Agnew is an award-winning sports writer and author