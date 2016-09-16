Agnew: Crusaders set platform

Captain Kieran Read is one of 10 Crusaders in the All Blacks squad for this weekend's Test Match. Photo / Wikimedia Commons.



A curious thing about the All Black selection is that New Zealand’s fourth best Super 12 franchise, the Crusaders, easily had the most players in the 23-man squad that thrashed Argentina 57-22 at Hamilton on Saturday night.



With six forwards, it is fair to say the Crusaders provide the solid platform that launches the brilliance of superstar backs like Beauden Barrett, Ben Smith and Julian Savea.



Captain Kieran Read, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Sam Whitelock, Ryan Crotty and Israel Dagg were the six Crusaders to start the latest test before Wyatt Crockett, Codie Taylor and Luke Romano came off the bench to give them a total of nine.



Next best were the champion Hurricanes who had the electrifying Barrett, Dane Coles, Julian Savea as starters and Ardie Savea and PJ Perenara as reserves.



The Chiefs had a total of four with Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane starters and Aaron Cruden and Anton Lienert-Brown coming off the bench.



Highlanders Aaron Smith, Malakai Fekitoa and Ben Smith were all in the starting 15 while the Blues sole starter was Jerome Kaino with Charlie Faumuina a reserve.



Now with Matt Todd replacing an injured Sam Cane for the Springbok test at Christchurch this Saturday, the Crusaders representation among the 23 is boosted to 10.



While some of those Crusaders didn’t set the world on fire during the Super Rugby championship, all have acquitted themselves well under Steve Hansen’s All Black coaching team.



It was a brave call by Hansen to replace Aaron Smith and Coles so early in the second half with PJ Perenara and Codie Taylor after both had uncharacteristic problems and Smith was losing his cool with referee Craig Joubert.



It also took courage to replace the in-form Barrett who once again was in dazzling form although replacement Cruden quickly proved his worth with a series of clever kicks that had the defence scrambling.



That the All Blacks could administer a 37-point hiding said volumes for their finishing power but failed to do justice to the Pumas’ effort in stretching them for the first 50 minutes.



They troubled the All Blacks and thrower Coles especially in the lineouts, ran hard and made some wonderful offloads to their supports that stretched the All Blacks defence.



But with Kaino once again a punishing bone-crunching tackler, it held, limiting Argentina to a sole early try before rattling in eight of their own, two each to Ryan Crotty and Ben Smith.



Having started the season slowly before finishing strongly to beat Wales 3-0 and hammer Australia twice, the All Blacks continue to play a strong team game with attacking weapons their opponents don’t possess.



Hopefully, South Africa will provide more flair. But their confidence has been blunted after sharing the spoils 1-1 with Argentina and losing their first test to the woeful Wallabies.



Despite the loss of several legends since the 2015 World Cup, the All Blacks have a vision which they are implementing beautifully.



The big winners are the down to earth coaching staff and the team leaders under the captaincy of Read.



Blessed with some special magicians, they are both a champion team and a team of champions.



Hopefully, Stephen Kearney and Stacey Jones can do the same for the Warriors when they join demoted head coach Andrew McFadden for next year’s NRL championship.



Ivan Agnew is an award-winning sports writer and author