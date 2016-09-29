Agnew: Big boys fall harder

READY: At 24 and with a 20-0 win record, 1.93m Parker is nobody’s patsy.

Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker will be hoping there is truth in the adage that “the bigger they are, the harder they fall" when he fights 2.01m giant Alexander Dimitrenko at the Manukau Vodafone Events Centre on Saturday night.



It’s a risky bout against a dangerous 34-year-old Ukrainian who has superior height and reach and has lost just two of 40 professional fights, 24 by knockout.



But at 24 and with a 20-0 win record, 1.93m Parker is nobody’s patsy and proved that when deservedly beating the talented Carlos Takam in his last fight despite Dimitrenko’s claim that it was a home town decision.



That assertion has angered Parker who regards it as disrespectful and is eager to let his fists do the talking when he fronts the Ukrainian on Saturday night.



However manager Kevin Barry will be counselling him against being too eager and for him to keep his cool after his charge did have stamina issues against Takam.



Like Parker, Dimitrenko is a good mover and has a busy straight left. But he doesn’t have the same speed or lethal left hook-right cross combination Parker has.



While Dimitrenko’s record is impressive, his second and last loss was to Kubrat Pulev when he was sat on his pants in May 2012, after tiring badly in the latter rounds.



Although that final punch didn’t look particularly lethal, it did keep him out of action for 26 months.



Since then Dimitrenko’s confidence has been restored with four wins on the trot, three by TKO, and a unanimous points decision.



Meanwhile with Tyson Fury claiming mental depression for failing to defend his world crowns against former champ Wladimir Klitschko on October 29, promoters are keen to have a unification fight between Klitschko and IBF titleholder Anthony Joshua as soon as possible.



That would be cruel justice for the controversial 28-year-old Tyson who boxed smart to relieve Klitschko of his titles and looked destined to earn many millions defending his titles.



It could also put mandatory challenger Parker’s chances of getting a crack at Joshua’s IBF crown on the backburner.



However that is a distraction he doesn’t need when facing Dimitrenko on Saturday night in what should be an intriguing battle.



The odds are the Kiwi will get his challenge but it could take longer than he had hoped.



Meanwhile Cronulla will be hoping a Sydney crowd will roar them to victory in their NRL final on Saturday against a Melbourne Storm outfit that pipped Canberra 14-12 in last weekend’s semi-final.



Moving the ball smartly, the Sharks’ strong running and backing up was impressive in their James Maloney-inspired 32-20 win against the North Queensland Cowboys who looked jaded following their nail-biting semi-final win against Brisbane.



The difference in the second clash was once again the class of Storm captain Cameron Smith and clever halfback Cooper Cronk who stayed cool under pressure.



Led by Paul Gallen and Andrew Fifita, there is plenty of fire in that Cronulla pack and the grit of standoff half Maloney and brilliance of fullback Ben Barba to test the Storm’s mettle.



But with Kiwis Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor offering strong support for Smith up front, the Storm don’t buckle easily and have a wonderful record in playoffs under the astute guidance of passionate coach Craig Bellamy.



Ivan Agnew is an award-winning sports writer and author