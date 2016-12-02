Agnew: Barrett shows his class

Barrett’s individual brilliance and a magnificent team defence earned a narrow victory against the French, Ivan Agnew says. Photo / Wikimedia Commons.



Once again the magic of Beauden Barrett has provided the Midas touch to yet another exciting All Blacks victory following Sunday’s hard-fought 24-19 rugby result in Paris.



It was the amazing Barrett from deep in his own territory who produced the cross-kick for Julian Savea to gather with a fingertip catch and send Israel Dagg racing for his 10th try of the season.



And it was he who made the audacious interception and sprinted 90 m for the second try under the posts just when the French looked set to score.



Barrett’s individual brilliance and a magnificent team defence earned a narrow victory against a French team that displayed both courage and attacking flair.



But just as in Chicago and Dublin against Ireland, the All Blacks were outclassed at the breakdown.



That is something coach Steve Hansen will be seriously concerned about leading up to next year’s tour of the British and Irish Lions after recent events have shown the Four Nations forwards are harder and tougher than their southern hemisphere counterparts.



Claims that the All Blacks were in a class of their own after thrashing Australia, South Africa and Argentina have been proved groundless following the hard-fought battles against Ireland and France.



The difference between a historic loss to the Irish in Chicago and a win in Dublin was the return of champion locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock. But even then Ireland won the breakdowns convincingly, as did France in Paris.



They did so because they arrived en masse with lower body positions and struck with greater force and accuracy. Add the best of British and the Lions forwards should be that much tougher in 2017.



Tough as Ireland and France have been, Hansen won’t have forgotten that it is Eddie Jones’ England who are the Six Nations champions and have risen to world No 2 behind New Zealand.



England will want to confirm that this weekend by hammering Australia following the Wallabies narrow win against Scotland and loss to Wales.



With Ireland and Italy having beaten the worst South African team in memory, only the All Blacks have managed to carry the southern hemisphere banner with pride.



Now they can enjoy a much needed summer rest and reflect on a successful season which produced a strong team effort, exciting stars Barrett, Dane Coles, Ben Smith and Israel Dagg and gifted newcomer Anton Lienert-Brown.



Physically it has been a long, tough year, especially for the forwards, and Kieran Read’s attacking game has suffered as a consequence.



But having taken over Richie McCaw’s captaincy role, he has led well, been masterly in aerial combat and has defended strongly.



Read remains a national treasure. But fewer games in a season are required if he and some of his team-mates are going to be in peak condition to successfully face the challenge the Lions will present.



Meanwhile it was heartening to see Tim Southee and Ross Taylor return to form in the second cricket test against Pakistan at Hamilton where the bowler took six first innings wickets and the batsman scored his 16th test century, one short of Martin Crowe’s NZ record.



Good, too, to see Tom Latham score 80 and fellow opener Jeet Raval notch his second half-century in as many tests.



Ivan Agnew is an award-winning sports writer and author