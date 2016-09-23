Agnew: All hail the new bladerunner

Liam Malone in Rio. Photo / Instagram.

Bolt out of the blue athletic sprinter Liam Malone has joined swimmer Sophie Pascoe as New Zealand’s Paralympics superstar after winning three medals at Rio de Janeiro.



Incredibly, the Nelson-born 22-year-old extrovert took up athletics just two years ago and is grateful for the public support which funded the running blades which carried him to success in Rio.



His is yet another remarkable story of triumph over adversity.



Having finished a close second in the M43/44 100m for silver, Malone followed with gold medals over the 200 and 400m, breaking the Paralympic records held by South African Oscar Pistorius who is serving a prison sentence for shooting his late girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.



Interestingly, Malone sought advice from Pistorius who was only too happy to provide it.



In August, Malone was only ranked fourth in the world over the 400m and no higher than seventh in the 100m and 200m.



Blessed with a sunny personality and a quick wit which could one day see him realise an ambition to become a comedian, Malone was a hit with the media at Rio.



Competing in her third Paralympics, delightful Canterbury SM10 swimmer Sophie Pascoe won three gold and two silver medals, highlighted by a world record in the 200m individual medley.



That took her overall tally to 15 medals, nine gold and six silver, to overtake the NZ record of 14 held by the late, great Eve Rimmer.



The beauty of Pascoe, still just 23, is she gets the same joy out of winning at this level as she did when she first hit the Paralympic spotlight as a 15-year-old.



Interesting, too, to hear her claim that the motor mower accident that crippled her as a child was the best thing that happened to her. Which, of course, was made possible by her courage and determination to overcome adversity.



Meanwhile, so overwhelmingly superior have the All Blacks been following their latest 41-13 win against South Africa that some critics are claiming the Rugby Championship has become boring.



Certainly it is difficult to recall the Springboks and South Africa having been so weak. But credit to the All Blacks for raising the standard.



Dragged early along with Aaron Smith in the previous test against Argentina, hooker Dane Coles bounced back magnificently to set up tries to wings Israel Dagg, Julian Savea and lock Sam Whitelock with offloads that any world class centre would have been proud of.



It was also a monkey off Savea’s back after having shared the distinction with the late Jonah Lomu of never having scored against the Boks.



I’m glad the Warriors NRL team have retained Andrew McFadden in their coaching staff after promoting Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney to head coach ahead of him.



True, it was yet again a poor effort by the Warriors in failingto make the top eight which should be the minimum requirement. But McFadden has improved their passing game and the players need to take responsibility for their chronic defensive failures.



Hopefully Kearney will instil a tougher mentality and could start by dropping a few senior players whose form has diminished alarmingly.



Meanwhile, it is sad to see Thomas Leuluai return to Wigan after being so consistently good for a team that should have given the likes of him and Simon Mannering better support.



Ivan Agnew is an award-winning sports writer and author